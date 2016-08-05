MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Aug 5 Honeywell International Inc
* Says entered into a $1.5 billion 364-day credit agreement with banks, financial institutions - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock