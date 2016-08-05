BRIEF-MEDNAX announces first acquisition of radiology practice
* MEDNAX Inc says deal was a cash and equity transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
Aug 5 Molina Healthcare
* In case of termination of asset purchase deal on or prior to dec 31, , aetna,or humana to pay to co termination fee of $50 million
* If deal is terminated on or after jan 1, 2017 but prior to july 1, 2017,aetna and or humana to pay to co termination fee of $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million