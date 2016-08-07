Aug 7 ABI:

* Average premium paid in q2 of 2016 was 434 stg, up 5 stg on the previous quarter

* Average price paid for private comprehensive motor insurance in q2 2016 rose slightly by 1 percent q-o-q, up 10 percent y-o-y

* Ongoing pressure on premiums driven by increases in insurance premium tax and the rising costs of personal injury claims (Bengaluru Newsroom)