Ackman's Pershing Square raises Mondelez stake
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
Aug 7 Moody's:
* Indonesian banking system outlook is stable, due to strong buffers
* Operating environment for indonesian banks is stabilizing; in particular, gdp growth should improve to 5.0% in 2016 from 4.8% in 2015
* Outlook for the indonesian banking system over the next 12-18 months is stable Source text - bit.ly/2b6tto1
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. Senate Democrats delayed the Senate Finance Committee's vote on U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin on Monday so they could protest against President Donald Trump's order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.