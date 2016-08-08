BRIEF-QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corp
* QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corporation
Aug 8 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd :
* Announces acquisition of 94 percent of office and retail complex CityGate in Stuttgart, Germany from Carlyle Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - expects to record a book gain upon deal closing