Aug 8 Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Mikko Wirén resigns from his position as CEO

* Wirén begins his term as Chairman of Board, Aug 8, 2016

* Aarne Aktan begins as CEO of Pihlajalinna Group and steps down from Board of Directors as of Aug 8, 2018 Source text for Eikon:

