BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Pihlajalinna Oyj :
* Mikko Wirén resigns from his position as CEO
* Wirén begins his term as Chairman of Board, Aug 8, 2016
* Aarne Aktan begins as CEO of Pihlajalinna Group and steps down from Board of Directors as of Aug 8, 2018

CHICAGO, Jan 30 Hundreds of medical students and faculty members gathered at Northwestern University's school of medicine in Chicago on Monday to voice their opposition to the dismantling of Obamacare.
* Aeterna Zentaris announces completion of Zoptrex(TM) pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced endometrial cancer; expects to report top-line results in April 2017