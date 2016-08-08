Ackman's Pershing Square raises Mondelez stake
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
Aug 8 Mpc Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :
* Earnings before tax (EBT) in first half of 2016 amounted to 7.3 million euros ($8.10 million), down slightly as compared to figure for first half of 2015 (7.9 million euros)
* H1 management fees increased significantly by 30 pct to 18.1 million euros (H1 2015: 14.0 million euros)
* Transaction fees fell from 11.3 million euros in previous year to 4.8 million euros in first half of 2016
* H1 consolidated net profit increases by 18 pct to 4.8 million euros
* Revenue for first half of 2016 amounted to 22.9 million euros (H1 2015: 25.2 million euros)
* Transaction income expected to increase in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. Senate Democrats delayed the Senate Finance Committee's vote on U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin on Monday so they could protest against President Donald Trump's order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.