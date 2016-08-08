BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Revenio Group Oyj :
* Q2 net sales 5.8 million euros ($6.4 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating profit 1.7 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago
* Net sales growth is expected to remain strong
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
CHICAGO, Jan 30 Hundreds of medical students and faculty members gathered at Northwestern University's school of medicine in Chicago on Monday to voice their opposition to the dismantling of Obamacare.
* Aeterna Zentaris announces completion of Zoptrex(TM) pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced endometrial cancer; expects to report top-line results in April 2017