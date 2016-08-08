BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :
* Says reduces share capital by 94.8 million euros ($105.12 million) through reduction of nominal value of shares from 1.50 euros to 0.50 euros per share, in order to form reserve for future dividend policy
CHICAGO, Jan 30 Hundreds of medical students and faculty members gathered at Northwestern University's school of medicine in Chicago on Monday to voice their opposition to the dismantling of Obamacare.
* Aeterna Zentaris announces completion of Zoptrex(TM) pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced endometrial cancer; expects to report top-line results in April 2017