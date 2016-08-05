BRIEF-DuSolo 2016 annual financial statement filing delayed
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
Aug 5 Zynga Inc
* Zynga Inc - Actual exit of the U.K. from the European Union could cause disruptions to and create uncertainty surrounding our business
* Zynga Inc updates Risk Factors In 10-Q with comments related to Brexit
* Zynga Inc - Uncertainty due to Brexit includes affecting co's and NaturalMotion's relationships with existing and future players, suppliers and employees Source text: bit.ly/2aLfjHx Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.