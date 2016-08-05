Aug 5 U.S. CDC

* CDC, several states, and FDA are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Reading and Salmonella Abony infections

* Five ill people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported due to outbreak

* Evidence indicates that alfalfa sprouts supplied by Sprouts Extraordinaire in Denver, Colorado are the likely source of outbreak

* 30 people infected with the outbreak strains have been reported from nine states Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aA7dSE)