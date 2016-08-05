Aug 5 VF Corp

* VF Corporation recommends shareholders reject "mini-tender" offer by trc capital corporation

* Received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 2 million shares of VF common stock

* Offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 2 million shares of VF common stock at a price of $59.75 per share in cash. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: