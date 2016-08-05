MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Aug 5 VF Corp
* VF Corporation recommends shareholders reject "mini-tender" offer by trc capital corporation
* Received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 2 million shares of VF common stock
* Offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 2 million shares of VF common stock at a price of $59.75 per share in cash. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock