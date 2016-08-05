MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Aug 5 Northland Power Inc :
* Northland Power Inc says Ontario Court of appeal has issued its decision in respect of application brought by Ontario Electricity Financial Corporation
* Says court of appeal has ruled in favour of Northland and denied OEFC's application for a stay of retroactive payments
* Northland Power says Northland applicants are entitled to receive retroactive payments, of which Northland's share totals approximately $95 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock