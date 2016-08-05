BRIEF-Access Bio receives patent
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Aug 5 Dynavax Technologies Corp :
* Announces FDA advisory committee meeting to review HEPLISAV-B
* FDA has indicated it will communicate questions for VRBPAC to address closer in time to meeting date.
* Vaccines and related biological products advisory committee will review biologics license application for HEPLISAV-BÂ on Nov 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mylan wins U.S. District court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: