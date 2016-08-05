Aug 5 Dynavax Technologies Corp :

* Announces FDA advisory committee meeting to review HEPLISAV-B

* FDA has indicated it will communicate questions for VRBPAC to address closer in time to meeting date.

* Vaccines and related biological products advisory committee will review biologics license application for HEPLISAV-B on Nov 16