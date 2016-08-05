Aug 5 Moody's On Pennsylvania
* Rating incorporates large tax base, moderate debt burden,
progress toward improving funding of elevated pension
liabilities
* Moody's revises pennsylvania's outlook to stable from
negative; affirms aa3 go rating
* Likely to struggle to balance its budget annually as
pension contributions ramp up,expenditures grow more quickly
than revenues
* Aa3 go rating recognizes commonwealth's chronic late
budgets, reflect political gridlock
* Pennsylvania is likely to continue struggling to balance
its budgets in future years, but the magnitude of its budget
gaps will be solvable
