UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 7 Steinhoff International:
* Steinhoff International Holdings NV to acquire Mattress Firm holding Corporation for $64 per share
* Deal has been unanimously approved by board of directors of Mattress Firm,management,supervisory boards of Steinhoff
* Deal represents total equity value of about $2.4 billion,enterprise value for Mattress Firm of about $3.8 billion including net debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.