Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
Aug 8 Melrose Industries Plc
- 'Window shop period' in respect of its takeover proposal for Nortek inc. ("nortek") expired without Nortek having received a superior proposal
- All anti-trust conditions in relation to acquisition have been satisfied
- Is taking necessary steps to implement rights issue
- Expectation that crest accounts will be credited and nil paid rights will be admitted for trading tomorrow
- Expected date for completion of acquisition is 31 august 2016
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.