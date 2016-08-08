Aug 8 Melrose Industries Plc

- 'Window shop period' in respect of its takeover proposal for Nortek inc. ("nortek") expired without Nortek having received a superior proposal

- All anti-trust conditions in relation to acquisition have been satisfied

- Is taking necessary steps to implement rights issue

- Expectation that crest accounts will be credited and nil paid rights will be admitted for trading tomorrow

- Expected date for completion of acquisition is 31 august 2016

