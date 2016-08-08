BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Sectra Ab :
* Says awarded dose tracking agreement with Premier inc, one of the largest purchasing organizations in the US
* Says effective July 2016, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for dose monitoring software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
CHICAGO, Jan 30 Hundreds of medical students and faculty members gathered at Northwestern University's school of medicine in Chicago on Monday to voice their opposition to the dismantling of Obamacare.
* Aeterna Zentaris announces completion of Zoptrex(TM) pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced endometrial cancer; expects to report top-line results in April 2017