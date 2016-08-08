Aug 8 Hammerson Plc

* CEO - "Appetite for both jewellery and sports-related goods has been notable throughout this year"

* "Anticipate trend to continue through the remainder of the summer with the Olympics serving as further inspiration for shoppers"

* Hammerson's retail tracker reported a 0.3 pct uptick in footfall to outperform the national average of -1.6 pct and a -0.3 pct dip in L-F-L sales in the 6 months ended 30 June Further company coverage: