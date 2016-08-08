Aug 8 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* Total sales of Kotipizza chain, which is a part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew 21.7 percent

* Same-store sales grew 21.2 percent in July compared to those in previous year

* Cumulative chain sales from beginning of financial year have grown 16.1 percent compared to those in previous year

