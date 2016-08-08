Aug 8 Canadian Solar

* Canadian solar signs PPA for 63mwp solar power project in Mexico

* Project was awarded in April 2016 under Mexico's first long term electricity auction and it is expected to generate electricity by September 2018

* Electricity generated will be sold to cfe under PPA for a 15-year period and related clean energy certificates for a 20-year period.