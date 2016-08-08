BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Bancorp Inc
* Entered into securities purchase deal with institutional, accredited investors; Co sold 7.6 million of Co's common stock at $4.50 per share
* Upon closing, two investors will be entitled to have one representative each appointed to both Co's and Bancorp Bank's board of directors
* Intends to use proceeds to make investments relating to its business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT