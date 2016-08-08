Aug 8 Amplify Snack Brands Inc
* £300 million transaction
* Tyrrells' current owner Investcorp And Members of Tyrrells
management team will receive approximately £278 million in cash
* Plans to finance cash portion of transaction with debt
* Transaction value comprising of approximately £278 million
in cash and approximately 2.1 million shares of Amplify's common
stock
* Secured financing commitments for deal from Jefferies
Finance, Credit Suisse, Credit Suisse (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs
Bank USA
* Houlihan Lokey is serving as financial advisor and
Shearman & Sterling LLP is acting as legal counsel to Investcorp
And Tyrrells
* Amplify Snack Brands enters into definitive agreement to
acquire tyrrells' international portfolio of Better-for-You,
premium snack brands
* Deal expected to be accretive to Amplify's 2017 and 2018
diluted earnings per share
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by Amplify's
Board of Directors.
* Jefferies LLC is serving as financial advisor and Goodwin
Procter LLP is acting as legal counsel to Amplify
