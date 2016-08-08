Aug 8 Amplify Snack Brands Inc

* £300 million transaction

* Tyrrells' current owner Investcorp And Members of Tyrrells management team will receive approximately £278 million in cash

* Plans to finance cash portion of transaction with debt

* Transaction value comprising of approximately £278 million in cash and approximately 2.1 million shares of Amplify's common stock

* Secured financing commitments for deal from Jefferies Finance, Credit Suisse, Credit Suisse (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs Bank USA

* Houlihan Lokey is serving as financial advisor and Shearman & Sterling LLP is acting as legal counsel to Investcorp And Tyrrells

* Amplify Snack Brands enters into definitive agreement to acquire tyrrells' international portfolio of Better-for-You, premium snack brands

* Deal expected to be accretive to Amplify's 2017 and 2018 diluted earnings per share

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by Amplify's Board of Directors.

* Jefferies LLC is serving as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP is acting as legal counsel to Amplify