BRIEF-Softbank Group weighing investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ
* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jOK3LS
Aug 8 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :
* Q2 operating profit 2.5 million euros ($2.77 million) versus 3.0 million euros year ago
* Q2 net sales 10.2 million euros versus 10.6 million euros year ago
* 2016 net sales of Ilkka-Yhtymä Group are estimated to decline from 2015 level
* 2016 adjusted operating profit from Group's own operations is expected to decline clearly from 2015 level Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jOK3LS
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
Jan 30 Pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump grew on Monday over his order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, as the state of Washington announced a legal challenge and former President Barack Obama took a swipe at his successor.