Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 8 Hexagon CEO Ola Rollen in conference call with reporters:
* Says seeing acquisition prices at all-time high levels, has around 2 billion euros ($2.22 billion) to buy for without making share issue
* Says on high acquisition prices: "That holds for pretty much all industries that I have insight in" Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9022 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)