Aug 8 Hexagon CEO Ola Rollen in conference call with reporters:

* Says seeing acquisition prices at all-time high levels, has around 2 billion euros ($2.22 billion) to buy for without making share issue

* Says on high acquisition prices: "That holds for pretty much all industries that I have insight in"