BRIEF-MEDNAX announces first acquisition of radiology practice
* MEDNAX Inc says deal was a cash and equity transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
Aug 8 Zoetis Inc
* Deal for $80 million
* Zoetis acquires scandinavian micro biodevices to extend its pipeline in diagnostics for veterinary use
* Deal for $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MEDNAX Inc says deal was a cash and equity transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million