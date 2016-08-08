BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Terraform Power Inc :
* Has extended expiration date of its previously announced solicitation of consents 6.125% senior notes due 2025
* Terraform power operating, llc announces extension of consent solicitation
* Unit has extended expiration date of its previously announced solicitation of consents from holders of its 5.875% senior notes due 2023
* Has extended expiration date to 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on august 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT