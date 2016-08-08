Aug 8 Terraform Power Inc :

* Has extended expiration date of its previously announced solicitation of consents 6.125% senior notes due 2025

* Terraform power operating, llc announces extension of consent solicitation

* Unit has extended expiration date of its previously announced solicitation of consents from holders of its 5.875% senior notes due 2023

* Has extended expiration date to 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on august 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: