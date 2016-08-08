BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc :
* Identified certain deficiencies in internal controls relating to local bank access credentials and transaction authorizations
* During June quarter, discovered embezzlement by former non-management employee of Korean unit of local currency valued at about $630,000
* Due to embezzlement, related investigations, not yet completed evaluation of internal control over financial reporting for quarter ended June 26
* In addition, do not expect matter to have any effect on previously disclosed acquisition by on semiconductor corporation
* Files For Non-Timely 10-Q
* During quarter ended June 26, 2016, discovered an embezzlement by former non-management employee of our Korean subsidiary
* Matter did not affect amounts reported in financial results for quarter ended June 26, 2016
* At this time, anticipate that co will be able to file 10-Q with regulators within the extension period of five calendar days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT