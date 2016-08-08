Aug 8 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc :

* Identified certain deficiencies in internal controls relating to local bank access credentials and transaction authorizations

* During June quarter, discovered embezzlement by former non-management employee of Korean unit of local currency valued at about $630,000

* Due to embezzlement, related investigations, not yet completed evaluation of internal control over financial reporting for quarter ended June 26

* In addition, do not expect matter to have any effect on previously disclosed acquisition by on semiconductor corporation

* Files For Non-Timely 10-Q

* Matter did not affect amounts reported in financial results for quarter ended June 26, 2016

* At this time, anticipate that co will be able to file 10-Q with regulators within the extension period of five calendar days