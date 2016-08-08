BRIEF-IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS OF $0.75 PER SHARE
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT
Aug 8 Paragon Offshore Plc
* Revolving credit agreement will still be modified to include a $165 million cash paydown with balance of approximately $631 million
* Under revised plan, bondholders will collectively receive $285 million of cash, or $60 million less than in original plan
* Expects to emerge from its bankruptcy process in october
* Is in process of seeking requisite signatures to amended psa from revolver lenders
* Definitive settlement agreement between paragon and noble corporation remains in place with certain modifications
* Noble will provide direct bonding for requirements necessary to challenge tax assessments in mexico relating to paragon business for tax years 2005 through 2010
* Paragon offshore announces agreement in principle for revised restructuring agreement with bondholders and revolver banks
* Agreement further enhances liquidity and strengthens balance sheet by allowing paragon to retain $60 million of additional cash
* Contingency payment provisions in original plan for 2016 and 2017 have been eliminated under revised plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payments solutions firm, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates after costs and expenses rose faster than revenue and transaction volumes faltered in the face of the country's harshest recession on record.
* STANLEY FURNITURE COMPANY INC - BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING BOARD BACK TO SIX DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AT 2017 ANNUAL MEETING - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2johjNJ Further company coverage: