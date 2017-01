Aug 8 Coherus Biosciences Inc

* Coherus Biosciences announces positive topline phase three results for chs-1420 (humira biosimilar candidate) in patients with psoriasis

* Study met its primary endpoint

* Full dataset through treatment period 2 will be available in Q4 2016 and included in bla submission to follow

* Both CHS-1420 and Humira were similarly well tolerated with similar safety profiles in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: