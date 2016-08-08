BRIEF-BankFinancial Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.12
* BankFinancial Corporation reports financial results for 2016 and will host conference call and webcast on January 31, 2017
Aug 8 Vakif Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi As
* Q2 net profit of 5.1 million lira ($1.71 million) versus 8.0 million lira year ago
* Q2 revenue of 774,338 lira versus 737,279 lira year ago
($1 = 2.9841 liras)
* For three months ended Dec 31, 2016, net interest income increased to $3.6 million as compared to $3.3 million for same period in 2015
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing