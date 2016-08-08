BRIEF-CGX Energy announces change to its board of directors
* CGX Energy announces change to its board of directors
Aug 8 Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill:
* "Market volatility is unusually low, and we see it moving higher as the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election approaches"
* If Trump's poll numbers improve, could see uncertainty surrounding his future policies putting downward pressure on risk assets
* Both candidates have campaigned on increased fiscal spending on infrastructure, which would result in increased treasury issuance
* "We could see positive sentiment toward emerging market assets wane in the long run if this year's anti-trade rhetoric increases"
* If Donald Trump's poll numbers improve, it could also trigger a near-term flight to U.S. treasuries
* "Gold may be a better hedge against sell-offs of risk assets in the short run" Source text: bit.ly/2aH4us5
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, posted a quarterly loss on Monday as weaker prices and a stronger local currency undermined its export-focused business.