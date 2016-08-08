BRIEF-Viewray files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 Mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMGg4d Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* H1 operating income up 90 pct to 231.8 million euros ($256.76 million) compared to first half of 2015
* H1 income from services relating to management of real estate investments compared to first half of 2015 increased by over 34 pct to 73.1 million euros
* Guidance for 2016 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMGg4d Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Jan 30 U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd, the companies announced on Monday.
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Raymond James Financial is rolling out a new digital platform with robo-adviser-like technology this year, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm said on Monday.