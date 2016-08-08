Aug 8 Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* H1 operating income up 90 pct to 231.8 million euros ($256.76 million) compared to first half of 2015

* H1 income from services relating to management of real estate investments compared to first half of 2015 increased by over 34 pct to 73.1 million euros

* Guidance for 2016 confirmed