Aug 8 Scintilla Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* In consideration for deal, Scilex equity holders to receive up to $70 million in stock of Scintilla, after next equity financing of Scintilla

* Has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire Scilex Pharmaceuticals, Inc

* Acquisition is contingent upon completion of each parties' due diligence and other customary closing conditions