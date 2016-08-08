Aug 8 Gold Reserve Inc:
* Has executed a settlement agreement with Bolivarian
Republic of Venezuela
* Venezuela has agreed to acquire company's mining data for
$240 million
* Agreement includes payment of arbitral award granted in
favor of co in respect of Brisas project
* Mixed co board will be comprised of seven individuals, of
which four will be appointed by venezuela and three by gold
reserve
* Venezuela, co have entered into an agreement for formation
of a jointly owned company
* Agreement includes payment from venezuela which amounts to
us$769.7 million, including accrued interest up to Feb 24, in
two installments
* Mixed company will be beneficially owned 55 pct by
venezuela and 45 pct by a wholly-owned subsidiary of gold
reserve
* Venezuela and co will work to complete financing to fund
contemplated us$2.1 bln anticipated capital costs of Brisas
Cristinas project
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: