UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 8 BHB Brauholding Bayern Mitte AG :
* H1 sales improved by 1.7 pct to 8.2 million euros ($9.08 million) (previous year 8.0 million euros) and operating profit (EBIT) increased by 27 thousand euros to 219 thousand euros (192 thousand euros year ago)
* Still wants to achieve organic growth with a turnover of more than 16.3 million euros and an EBIT margin of approximately 3 pct in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources