Aug 8 BHB Brauholding Bayern Mitte AG :

* H1 sales improved by 1.7 pct to 8.2 million euros ($9.08 million) (previous year 8.0 million euros) and operating profit (EBIT) increased by 27 thousand euros to 219 thousand euros (192 thousand euros year ago)

* Still wants to achieve organic growth with a turnover of more than 16.3 million euros and an EBIT margin of approximately 3 pct in 2016