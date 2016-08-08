BRIEF-Discovery Group I LLC reports 5.2 pct stake in Foundation Medicine as of Jan 19 - SEC Filing
* Discovery Group I LLC reports 5.2 percent stake in Foundation Medicine Inc as of Jan 19 - SEC Filing
Aug 8 (Reuters) -
* Tray.IO Inc says it has sold $5 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2b7LO7b
* Ecor1 Capital LLC reports 8.3 percent passive stake in Atyr Pharma Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kkPDsu) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank Freeman & Co named Michael Zampardi as managing director and head of capital placement.