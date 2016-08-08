Aug 8 DTEK Finance :

* Says in H1 group companies produced 13.9 million tonnes of coal, down 0.8 pct year-on-year

* Says in H1 group companies transmitted 22.8 billion kWh of electricity via networks, down 0.9 pct year-on-year

* Says in H1 group companies generated 17.6 billion kWh of electricity, down 7 pct year-on-year