BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets
Aug 8 DTEK Finance :
* Says in H1 group companies produced 13.9 million tonnes of coal, down 0.8 pct year-on-year
* Says in H1 group companies transmitted 22.8 billion kWh of electricity via networks, down 0.9 pct year-on-year
* Says in H1 group companies generated 17.6 billion kWh of electricity, down 7 pct year-on-year
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.
* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)