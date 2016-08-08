BRIEF-Viewray files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 Mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMGg4d Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Ageas SA :
* Ageas completes its 250 million euros ($276.78 million) share buy-back programme
* Between 17 August 2015 and 5 August 2016, Ageas has bought back 6,977,544 shares corresponding to 3.22 pct of total shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, Jan 30 U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd, the companies announced on Monday.
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Raymond James Financial is rolling out a new digital platform with robo-adviser-like technology this year, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm said on Monday.