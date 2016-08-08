BRIEF-Viewray files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 Mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing
Aug 8 AB Science SA
* Announces that Masitinib receives from European Medicines Agency (EMA) orphan drug designation in the European Union for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
* Discovery Group I LLC reports 5.2 percent stake in Foundation Medicine Inc as of Jan 19 - SEC Filing
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals-Expects to report that it had about $74.8 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing