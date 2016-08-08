BRIEF-Viewray files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 Mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMGg4d Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :
* Says that on June 24 its unit Montepio Investimento SA has decided to close Montepio Capital de Risco SCR SA
* Announces closing of Montepio Recuperacao de Credito ACE that was decided at the general meeting of the unit on June 22
* Says that the closures result from execution of its 2016-2018 Strategic Plan
Source text: bit.ly/2aFHWof , bit.ly/2b8jLEO
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMGg4d Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Jan 30 U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd, the companies announced on Monday.
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Raymond James Financial is rolling out a new digital platform with robo-adviser-like technology this year, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm said on Monday.