Aug 8 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :

* Says that on June 24 its unit Montepio Investimento SA has decided to close Montepio Capital de Risco SCR SA

* Announces closing of Montepio Recuperacao de Credito ACE that was decided at the general meeting of the unit on June 22

* Says that the closures result from execution of its 2016-2018 Strategic Plan

Source text: bit.ly/2aFHWof , bit.ly/2b8jLEO

