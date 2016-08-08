BRIEF-Polarityte files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock
* Files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMyXcM Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc
* Zeltiq aesthetics inc says total revenue for q2 2016 was $89.5 million,
* Qtrly loss per share $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $79.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Now sees fy revenue in a range of $340 million to $350 million, up from prior guidance of about $320 million to $325 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $323.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMyXcM Further company coverage:
* IS UNDERTAKING A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR AN AGGREGATE OF $2.6 MILLION FOR 8.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES
* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jOK3LS