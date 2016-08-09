BRIEF-Cabot CEO FY 2016 total compensation was $3.33 million
* CEO Sean Keohane's FY 2016 total compensation was $3.33 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kNijaB) Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc
* Q2 sales of $44.5 million, compared to $38.9 million in Q2 2015
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2016
* Q2 silver and gold production of 1,553,217 and 9,365 ounces, respectively
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entergy Corp - approved an amendment and restatement of company's bylaws
* Announces exchange offer for remaining 7.00 pct senior notes due 2021