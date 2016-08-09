Aug 8 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc

* Q2 sales of $44.5 million, compared to $38.9 million in Q2 2015

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 silver and gold production of 1,553,217 and 9,365 ounces, respectively

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S