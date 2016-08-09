Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 9 Scanfil Oyj :
* Q2 turnover 133.6 million euros ($148.0 million) versus 52.8 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating loss 3.8 million euros versus profit 2.3 million euros year ago
* Still estimates that its turnover for 2016 will be 500 million-550 million euros and operating profit before adjustment items will amount to 22 million-28 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)