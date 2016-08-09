Aug 9 Scanfil Oyj :

* Q2 turnover 133.6 million euros ($148.0 million) versus 52.8 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating loss 3.8 million euros versus profit 2.3 million euros year ago

* Still estimates that its turnover for 2016 will be 500 million-550 million euros and operating profit before adjustment items will amount to 22 million-28 million euros Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9024 euros)