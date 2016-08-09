US STOCKS-Wall St falls the most this year as Trump honeymoon sours
* Fear gauge VIX registers largest point gain since early Nov
Aug 9 HTC Corp
* Says Alibaba Cloud partners with HTC to advance virtual reality development with cloud computing solutions
* Says both companies will join hands to explore price-competitive virtual reality solutions
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Fear gauge VIX registers largest point gain since early Nov
* Shoe Carnival Inc - on January 27, 2017, Shoe Carnival, Inc. entered into a stock repurchase plan
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc- on Jan 25 company entered early termination agreement with Chailease Finance Company Ltd - SEC filing