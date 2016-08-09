Aug 9 Highland Gold :

* Total Q2 2016 production of 71,782 oz of gold and gold equivalent at Mnogovershinnoye (MNV), Novoshirokinskoye (NOVO) and Belaya Gora, an increase of 12 pct from 64,091 oz in Q2 2015

* Average realized gold price of $1,264/oz over reporting period