BRIEF-DELEK US AND DELEK LOGISTICS ANNOUNCE KEVIN KREMKE WILL JOIN THE COMPANIES AS EVP ON APRIL 1
* DELEK US AND DELEK LOGISTICS ANNOUNCE KEVIN KREMKE WILL JOIN THE COMPANIES AS EVP ON APRIL 1
Aug 8 (Reuters) -
* Nomura Real Estate Holdings will launch a 350 bln yen ($3.41 bln) redevelopment project in Tokyo's Hamamatsucho District - Nikkei
* Construction of redevelopment project will begin on two high-rises as early as 2020 for completion in 2030 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2aGU2Ri)
* DELEK US AND DELEK LOGISTICS ANNOUNCE KEVIN KREMKE WILL JOIN THE COMPANIES AS EVP ON APRIL 1
* GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC ANNOUNCES NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MAKE A NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID
* BankFinancial Corporation reports financial results for 2016 and will host conference call and webcast on January 31, 2017