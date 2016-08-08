Aug 8 Nikkei:

* Don Quijote Holdings' operating profit likely reached 42 billion yen in the fiscal year ended in June up 7% on the year - Nikkei

* For the current year through June 2017, both sales and profit are expected to improve for Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd - Nikkei

* Don Quijote Holdings Co's sales are seen at 760 billion yen, up 11 pct for the fiscal year ended in June - NIKKEI