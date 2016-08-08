Aug 8 LendingClub Corp

* Lending Club announces several leadership changes

* Fannie Mae CEO Tim Mayopoulos joins lending club board

* Says separately, Lending Club CEO Scott Sanborn has also joined board

* CFO Carrie Dolan stepping down to pursue a new opportunity

* LendingClub has appointed Bradley Coleman to principal accounting officer and interim CFO

* Company has retained a global executive search firm to manage recruitment of a new CFO and expects to name a successor in due course

* Company has successfully hired a head of institutional investors, which will be formally announced soon