Aug 8 LendingClub Corp
* Lending Club announces several leadership changes
* Fannie Mae CEO Tim Mayopoulos joins lending club board
* Says separately, Lending Club CEO Scott Sanborn has also
joined board
* CFO Carrie Dolan stepping down to pursue a new opportunity
* LendingClub has appointed Bradley Coleman to principal
accounting officer and interim CFO
* Company has retained a global executive search firm to
manage recruitment of a new CFO and expects to name a successor
in due course
* Company has successfully hired a head of institutional
investors, which will be formally announced soon
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: