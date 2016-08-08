Aug 8 Form Holdings Corp
* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of
xpresspa
* In 2016, xpresspa anticipates generating over $40 million
of revenue and approximately 20% store level margin contribution
* Transaction has been approved by form holdings' and
xpresspa's respective board of directors
* Xpresspa equity holders will receive $23.75 million of
form holdings' newly issued convertible preferred stock.
* Transaction will be funded with common and preferred
equity and warrants in form holdings.
* In addition, xpresspa's indebtedness will remain
outstanding following closing of transaction.
* Xpresspa anticipates increasing its number of total spa
locations from 51 to more than 100 in next few years
* Xpresspa equity holders will receive 2.5 million shares of
stock in co, five-year warrants to purchase 2.5 million shares
of co's common stock
* Form preferred stock shall be initially convertible into
3.95 million shares of form stock, which equals a $6.00 per
share conversion price
